Head to Head Survey: DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) vs. LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and LogicBio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 0 1 5 0 2.83 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 50.09%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.44%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and LogicBio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $17.17 million 58.80 -$196.14 million ($3.39) -3.26 LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.62 million ($3.04) -2.51

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -52.99% -48.49%

Risk & Volatility

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

