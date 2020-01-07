Head to Head Survey: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) vs. SmartFinancial (OTCMKTS:SMBK)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harleysville Financial and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 2 3 0 2.60

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $33.70 million 2.70 $8.15 million N/A N/A SmartFinancial $98.76 million 3.24 $18.10 million $1.55 14.79

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 24.18% N/A N/A SmartFinancial 21.46% 7.81% 0.98%

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SmartFinancial pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services; and investment products comprising fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. As of October 17, 2018, the company operated six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one full-service office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

