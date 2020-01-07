Head-To-Head Survey: Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) versus Medtronic (OTCMKTS:MDT)

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Vaso shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vaso has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso -5.46% -116.68% -8.15% Medtronic 15.11% 14.52% 8.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaso and Medtronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $73.98 million 0.07 -$3.73 million N/A N/A Medtronic $30.56 billion 5.03 $4.63 billion $5.22 21.98

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Vaso.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaso and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 0 4 16 0 2.80

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Vaso.

Summary

Medtronic beats Vaso on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, and GEHC and third party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for physiological signals, such as ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsaion therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service and training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation product; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; hardware instruments and mesh fixation device; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, colorectal surgeons, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, and ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

