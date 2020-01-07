Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of HTA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

