Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSE HEI.A opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. Heico has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Heico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

