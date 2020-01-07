Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Heico has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Heico has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heico to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico stock opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Heico will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,159 shares of company stock worth $320,487. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.