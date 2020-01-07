Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $183.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

