Helium (HLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145,060.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Helium has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $145,060.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007290 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,387,379 coins and its circulating supply is 12,038,999 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.