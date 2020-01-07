Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 728.3% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $4,609.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00587179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009798 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com.

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.