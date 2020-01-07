Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Encana by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Encana by 295.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 65,011 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Encana by 351.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Encana by 38.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Encana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,892,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Also, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,104 shares in the company, valued at $218,211.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,789,459. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

