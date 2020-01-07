Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,840 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,995,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,749,703. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

