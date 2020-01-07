Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baidu by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $1,987,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.73. 423,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.