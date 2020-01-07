Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.11. 42,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,315. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

