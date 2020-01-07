Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Yandex by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 97,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,623. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $45.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.