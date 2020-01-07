Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,034 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,060,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,024.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,802,000 after acquiring an additional 924,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 971,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,207 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,787. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

