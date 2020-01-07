Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 486 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SKM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 10,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.