Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 578,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.49. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a net margin of 6.26%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

