Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

HES traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 630,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,335. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. Hess has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Hess’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 120.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 95.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

