Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Longbow Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hexcel by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hexcel by 134.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

