Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $49.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 433,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 95.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

