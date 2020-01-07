Hilton Grand Vacations Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,232 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,388% compared to the typical daily volume of 322 put options.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,266 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.1% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,867,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15,193.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,350 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 35.5% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $19,025,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

