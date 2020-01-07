Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.9-174.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.7 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.85.

HIMX opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $526.76 million, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.32. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

