Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

HIMX opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.78 million, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.32. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.22.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Himax Technologies by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 650,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Himax Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

