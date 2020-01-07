Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

HIMX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $526.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.32. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 650,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

