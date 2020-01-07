HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Up 10.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) shares traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 498,007 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 589,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $31.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

