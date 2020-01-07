HOLD 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,182.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, HOLD has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $473,918.00 and approximately $2,182.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00187164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01439328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00122150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

