Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) CFO Karleen Marie Oberton Sells 16,348 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HOLX stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

