Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.61. 2,998,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,872. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.15 and a twelve month high of $183.12. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

