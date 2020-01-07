Horan Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Horan Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Horan Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,500. The firm has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

