Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400,675 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HST opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

