Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,300,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $481,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,373 shares of company stock worth $8,995,903. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.