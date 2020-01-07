HP (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.60

News coverage about HP (NYSE:HPQ) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the computer maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. HP has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

