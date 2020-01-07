Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$10.30 to C$11.00. The stock traded as high as C$10.86 and last traded at C$10.86, with a volume of 780112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.67.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile (TSE:HBC)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

