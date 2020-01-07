Humaniq (HMQ) Market Capitalization Hits $1.51 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $91,407.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Bittrex, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

