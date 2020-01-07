Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

HBAN opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

