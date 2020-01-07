Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $526,327.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $644,659. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $3,514,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

