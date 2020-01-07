HyperQuant (HQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $289,892.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $55,932.00 and approximately $289,892.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

