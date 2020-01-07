IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $282.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.69.

Several analysts have commented on IAC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $254.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $178.08 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,270. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after acquiring an additional 533,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,893,000 after acquiring an additional 213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

