Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Ichor to $34.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ichor by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ichor by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. 23,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,388. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Ichor’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

