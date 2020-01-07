Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Icon comprises approximately 2.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Icon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 91.3% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at $4,457,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.88. 7,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average is $154.51. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.