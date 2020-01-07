Ideagen’s (IDEA) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 191.85 ($2.52) on Tuesday. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200.04 ($2.63). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market cap of $434.11 million and a PE ratio of 319.75.

In other Ideagen news, insider Alan Carroll sold 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £19,430.88 ($25,560.22). Also, insider Barney Kent sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total value of £255,000 ($335,438.04). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,566 shares of company stock valued at $65,923,088.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

