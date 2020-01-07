IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) vs. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Carver Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $28.09 million 0.33 -$5.94 million N/A N/A IF Bancorp $30.89 million 2.42 $3.56 million N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carver Bancorp and IF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -19.05% -112.50% -0.88% IF Bancorp 11.91% 4.68% 0.55%

Volatility & Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.