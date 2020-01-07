Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

IMUX stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,731,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

