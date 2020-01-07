IMPINJ Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:PI)

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IMPINJ in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $593.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.47. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,784.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in IMPINJ by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

