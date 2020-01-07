Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 94.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 250,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,235,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

