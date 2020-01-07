Independent Research Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €68.00 ($79.07) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Basf stock opened at €66.56 ($77.40) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.30. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

