IndigoVision Group (LON:IND) Trading Up 2%

IndigoVision Group plc (LON:IND) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.99 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.35), approximately 4,162 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.22.

About IndigoVision Group (LON:IND)

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for IndigoVision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndigoVision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.