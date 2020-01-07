Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -1.69

Media headlines about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a coverage optimism score of -1.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Shares of INFY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

