Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,772.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

