Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Sells 6,118 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 17th, Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $50,126.80.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $131,001.08.

Shares of EGLE opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 780,881 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,658,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 45.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

